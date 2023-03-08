'Yucky fungus': Mother warns against buying hawthorn flakes after child allegedly discovers mould

Unsafe food remains a legitimate concern for many parents all over the world.

And for this mother, her fears came true when the hawthorn flakes her daughter was eating looked rather unusual.

Writing to the Facebook group Complaint Singapore, the mother, known by Amy Lim on the platform, said her daughter was eating hawthorn flakes when she "felt something amiss".

"[She asked] why were the shape's so weird, then immediately I stopped her," she elaborated.

"Parents must take note when buying these [snacks] for their kids... I feel so guilty now."

In the photos attached by Lim, an unidentified fluff can be seen in a single piece of hawthorn flakes, which she presumed was "yucky fungus".

Other photos shared also included the hawthorn flakes having grey and black spots on them.

She explained that she had bought those hawthorn flakes from a provision shop just two days ago, and that her daughter had already consumed four of them before she was alerted to the situation.

She didn't specify where this shop was located.

The mother then asked others if they had encountered similar situations before.

In the comment section, many netizens seemed sure that the mysterious substance on the hawthorn flakes were mould. One even advised her to return to the provision shop and demand a refund.

AsiaOne has contacted Amy Lim for more information.

According to Singapore Food Agency, users can direct their complaints about food safety and hygiene to authorities by submitting a feedback.

Alive worm on sashimi

This comes after a woman found a live worm wriggling on a piece of sashimi she had bought from Don Don Donki.

Horrified, she took to Facebook last month to advise others to check their food properly before eating it.

"Do open your eyes big big before you put food into your mouth, you never know what goes in [sic]," she warned.

Replying to AsiaOne's queries, Don Don Donki said that as parasites naturally thrive in aquatic environments, it is "not uncommon to find these in wild-caught fresh fishes and seafood".

The chain also shared that proper cold chain management are maintained and visual checks are conducted throughout the handling process at the supermarket.

