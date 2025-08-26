FairPrice clarifies alleged 'worm' in salmon bought from Bedok North outlet is fish tissue

FairPrice has clarified that a supposed worm found in a piece of salmon, which a woman had purchased from its Bedok North outlet, is actually fish connective tissue.

In a statement on Tuesday (Aug 26) to AsiaOne, FairPrice Group said it had thoroughly investigated the case involving a packet of salmon with bones sold at its FairPrice Bedok North Block 212 store.

"Evaluation of the customer's remaining salmon sample and analysis of the customer’s photographs by an aquamedicine professional and parasitologist confirmed that the object found was not a parasitic worm, but natural connective tissue," said a FairPrice Group spokesperson.

Fish connective tissue is made up of thin layers of collagen and can appear as shiny, white membranes and strands, according to sources online.

The investigation followed a report by a customer who claimed she had found what appeared to be a 6.5 centimetre-long "worm" in a piece of salmon she had purchased on August 12.

It was also reported that she experienced bloating after consuming the fish but did not consult a doctor as she felt fine otherwise.

"Customers can be assured that all food sold at FairPrice supermarkets is safe for consumption when properly handled and cooked before the expiry date," said the spokesperson who added: "Food safety and quality remain our highest priority."

[[nid:663385]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com