FairPrice extends discounts for Pioneer, Merdeka Generation and some CHAS cardholders in 2025

To support those in need, FairPrice will be extending its daily discount schemes for Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation and Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Orange and Blue cardholders into 2025.

These cardholders can enjoy a three per cent discount on purchases on selected days of the week.

The discount scheme will be available across all FairPrice stores and Unity outlets till Dec 31, 2025, FairPrice Group said on Thursday (Dec 19).

The CHAS Orange discount scheme, introduced in October, aims to help more Singaporeans afford daily essentials. It is available to individuals whose total gross household monthly income per family member living together ranges from $1,501 to $2,300.

Even as inflation is starting to ease, many in Singapore still face the challenges in accessing daily necessities, said FairPrice Group CEO Vipul Chawla.

"By extending our daily discount schemes — including our newly launched, first-of-its-kind CHAS Orange cardholder discount initiative — we want to do our part in helping vulnerable Singaporeans stretch their dollar further", said Chawla.

Customers can enjoy the discounts on their purchases by either presenting their membership cards to cashiers at checkout or selecting the relevant discount option at self-checkout counters, FairPrice said. The discounts are valid for up to $200 per transaction daily.

[[nid:710999]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com