FairPrice giving out $4 voucher for every $50 spent in single transaction

SINGAPORE — From Nov 22 to 28, shoppers at FairPrice and Unity stores can get a $4 voucher for every $50 they spend in a single transaction, up to a maximum of three vouchers.

The vouchers can be used the day after customers receive the voucher, between Nov 23 and Dec 31.

Multiple vouchers can be used in a single transaction.

The deal applies to all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra and Unity stores, except for the Unity stores in Changi Airport.

"Through this initiative, FPG aims to help Singaporeans stretch their dollar further as they plan year-end gatherings with their loved ones," said FairPrice Group (FPG) in a statement on Nov 21.

FPG introduced a similar deal in October.

Earlier in 2024, it also held a price freeze on popular seafood, as well as deals for produce, ahead of Chinese New Year. And during the Save Every Day campaign from June to September, FPG gave shoppers over 400 savings coupons worth over $2,000

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.