FairPrice to freeze prices of popular Chinese New Year items from Jan 9 to Feb 12

Starting Thursday (Jan 9), FairPrice Group will freeze the prices of popular festive essentials across all its supermarkets for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

Prices of 15 popular food items such as Chinese pomfret, red grouper, tiger prawns, pork spare ribs and yuan xiao bai cabbage will be locked during the festive period to keep them affordable, said FairPrice Group (FPG).

FPG told AsiaOne that the price freeze will run throughout the festive period from Jan 9 to Feb 12, the last day of Chinese New Year.

The price freeze is coupled with discounts on selected fresh vegetables to keep prices within reach for customers during the festive season, said FPG.

Some vegetables on discount are the enoki mushrooms, which will be sold for 45 cents a pack. They typically cost about 80 cents at wet markets, according to FPG's market survey.

Surveys conducted by FPG between Jan 2 and Jan 7 showed that prices for seafood and pork were around 20 to 30 per cent higher than those at FairPrice stores.

For example, a large red grouper weighing at least 3kg would cost an average of $48.83 at a wet market, as compared to $33.80 at FairPrice.

Average Price Comparison for Fresh Seafood (Wet Market vs. FairPrice Supermarket)

Wet Market vs. FairPrice (FP) Variance S/No. Fish, Seafood & Pork Wet Market (Average price per kg) FP (per kg) FP Specifications $ % 1 Chinese Pomfret XL $57.33 $39.80 600-800g 17.53 31 2 White Pomfret M $33.17 $23.80 300-400g 9.37 28 3 Red Grouper L $48.83 33.80 3kg and above 15.03 31 4 China Air Flown Spotted Rabbitfish $33.33 $23.80 200-300g 9.53 29 5 Fresh Grey Prawn XL $21.17 $14.80 35-40 pcs/kg 6.37 30 6 Fresh Tiger Prawn XL $23.00 $15.80 35-40 pcs/kg 7.20 31 7 Fresh White Prawn Ang Kar XL $53.67 $37.80 16-20 pcs/kg 15.87 30 8 Red Snapper L $24.28 $16.80 3kg and above 7.48 31 9 Pasar A/P Sparerib Chop KG $23.00 $17.90 1kg 5.10 22 10 Pasar A/P Mince Pork KG $15.00 $11.90 1kg 3.10 21

"High demand for festive produce inevitably drives prices up, and so this price freeze is our way of making every day of the season a little better for our customers by keeping these popular festive essentials within reach," said FairPrice Group CEO, Vipul Chawla.

In December, FPG said blue and orange Chas cardholders will enjoy a six per cent discount at all FairPrice supermarkets and Unity outlets on Thursdays and Fridays from Jan 1 to March 1.

FairPrice group is also among the supermarket chains that will be giving $6 return vouchers to shoppers who spend at least $60 of their CDC vouchers in stores.

These schemes are collectively part of FPG's SG60 commemoration initiative, aimed at helping Singaporeans handle the rising cost of living.

