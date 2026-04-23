FairPrice expands price freeze list to over 300 essentials amid rising costs

Supermarket chain FairPrice will expand its price freeze initiative to include more than 300 staples, up from 100, in a move aimed at easing the financial burden on Singaporeans amid supply chain disruptions due to the war in the Middle East.

In a statement on Thursday (April 23), FairPrice Group (FPG) said the price freeze will take effect from April 23 to May 31.

The original list of 100 daily essentials was first announced on April 8.

The expansion comes as more than 30 suppliers have joined FPG in this initiative to help stabilise costs.

The expanded list includes items such as Nestlé cereals and coffee mixes, Kang Kang packaged noodles by TSK Foods, Lee Kum Kee sauces and condiments, Colgate toothpaste, Head & Shoulders shampoo, among others.

Rajat Jain, managing director for Nestlé Singapore, said: "By joining FairPrice Group's price freeze initiative, we are reinforcing our commitment to keeping key products affordable, easing cost-of-living concerns and ensuring that Singaporeans can continue to rely on the quality and nutrition they trust."

In addition to price freeze and doubling discounts for CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders as previously announced, FPG will enhance support measures for lower-income households, which include the waiver of online and delivery service fees for these groups.

The discounts and online delivery benefits will be available until May 28 for CHAS Blue cardholders and until May 29 for CHAS Orange cardholders.

Customers can also access these savings through the FPG app.

Once their details are verified via MyInfo, eligible discounts — including weekly senior and CHAS — are automatically applied at checkout.

Leroy Seow, managing director (products) at FPG, said the initiative reflects the group's commitment to supporting households amid ongoing economic pressures.

He said: "We recognise that households are navigating continued economic pressure and strain on their grocery budgets.

"By significantly expanding our price freeze, we are reinforcing our commitment to helping Singaporeans stretch their dollar throughout this season of volatility."

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com