FairPrice to freeze prices for 100 daily essentials until 31 May, double discounts for CHAS cardholders

Supermarket operator FairPrice Group (FPG) will implement a price freeze for 100 of its most popular daily essentials to cushion the rising cost of living amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The price freeze will last from April 9 to May 31, and feature pantry staples such as housebrand rice, oil, eggs, fresh and frozen pork and chicken, Milo, milk and detergent, said FPG in a press release on Wednesday (April 8).

Data from FPG shows that nine out of 10 Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Blue and Orange customers purchase products from its basket of 100 essentials.

"This price freeze is part of FPG's wider commitment to keep daily essentials within reach for all, amidst the growing impact of economic and geopolitical volatility on Singaporeans' daily lives," said the group.

To further support vulnerable communities, Blue and Orange CHAS cardholders will also receive double the amount of discounts — from three to six per cent — during the price freeze.

The additional discounts will be supported by FairPrice Foundation, which is FPG's philanthropic arm.

Group CEO Vipul Chawla said the initiatives are rooted in FPG's core purpose to keep staples affordable since being established during the 1970s oil crisis.

"Food and groceries make up over 20 per cent of the average household budget; and even more for lower-income families," said Chawla, adding that the newly announced initiatives will help Singaporeans navigate through the current uncertainty.

"Our mission is to keep meals nutritious and healthy, regardless of market volatility," he said.

Meanwhile, NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng said: "No worker or family should face rising cost pressures alone.

"The doubling of discounts for CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders means real savings for those who need it most," he said.

"The price freeze on 100 daily essentials is our way of saying — we hear you, and we're doing our part to keep essentials within reach," he added.

FPG also has ongoing discounts for its housebrand products as part of its Best Sellers for Less campaign.

Under the campaign, shoppers will be able to get up to 36 per cent off FairPrice's Own Brands products, including rice, facial tissues, and frozen processed food.

The campaign started on March 19 and will run for 12 weeks until June 10.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com

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