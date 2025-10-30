Faishal Ibrahim to visit Egypt from Oct 31 to Nov 2

Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim will be making his first working visit to Egypt as Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs from Oct 31 to Nov 2.

In a statement on Thursday (Oct 30), the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said that Assoc Prof Faishal's visit is intended to strengthen bilateral engagements.

"The visit, his first to Egypt as Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, aims to strengthen Singapore's bilateral engagements with Egypt in Islamic education, scholarship and student development, as well as to enhance partnerships for student and Islamic religious teacher (asatizah) development," Muis said.

When in Egypt, Assoc Prof Faishal will call on key individuals such as the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Sheik Dr Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Al-Tayeed, and the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Nazir Mohamed Ayyad.

The acting minister will also meet with Singaporean students in Egypt to reaffirm Muis' support for their well-being and growth.

On the itinerary is also a visit to the Egyptian Red Cross (ERC), together with delegates from Singapore's Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF).

Muis said discussions will include reviewing and strengthening the partnership between ERC and Singapore, including in the implementation of various humanitarian projects on the ground, towards the long-term recovery of Gaza.

RLAF and ERC are cooperating in three pillars of response for Gaza: food assistance, relief support in terms of shelter, and medical support.

Assoc Prof Faishal will be accompanied by officials from Muis on the trip.

