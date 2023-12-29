Fake news: Videos claim to be Sengkang supermarket flooded with live fish

Something fishy is going on.

A viral video showing fish wriggling and flapping on the floor of a flooded supermarket purportedly in Sengkang is fake news.

Stomp contributor Max shared the video with the caption: "NTUC supermarket at Sengkang now selling live fish."

The false claim was posted on TikTok as well.

At least three Facebook users also posted the video with similar descriptions on Dec 26.

One wrote: "Giant to absorb GST hike for 700 essential products from January to June 2024. Sengkang NTUC now selling live fish."

The video is actually of an incident in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The description of the YouTube video posted by Viral Hog in February 2018 said: "At shopping time, suddenly the aquarium broke. All fishes were on the floor. Working personnel were trying to save the fish."

Earlier this month, it was falsely claimed that the incident took place in Chennai, India, after Cyclone Michaung.

