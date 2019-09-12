Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens

PHOTO: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

A family that spends time together, stays together, but perhaps one family might have taken that saying literally after going out for a spin on one Vespa, together.

In a video uploaded on Dec 9 to Facebook page Singapore Road Vigilante, the trio could be seen pressed chest-to-back as they go on their way.

8dec2019 #FBJ5893E piaggo vespa spotted turning in alex condo traffic violation #1 : 3 pax on a bike #2 : child need...

Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Sunday, 8 December 2019

Though it's not obvious at first glance, a child was definitely sandwiched between the pair of adults.

At one point, the woman was even seen taking her hands off the child to adjust her bag strap.

According to the post, the incident occurred on Dec 8. The trio was later spotted turning into a condominium.

The clip sparked outrage amongst local netizens, many of whom were absolutely aghast that the adults would willingly endanger the child.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Others, however, didn't understand what the fuss was about and pointed out how having multiple pillion riders was a regular occurrence outside of Singapore.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

While having more than two riders on a motorcycle might be a more common sight in other parts of Asia, having more than one pillion rider on a two-wheeled motorcycle is against the law in Singapore.

It is also stated in the Road Traffic Rules that children below the age of 10 are not allowed to ride on motorcycles as pillion passengers. Additionally, it is mandatory for all riders to wear a helmet.

A family of five in Malaysia were pulled over by the traffic police for attempting a similar stunt just earlier this year in June.

Fortunately for them, instead of issuing them a ticket, the police offered to chauffeur the family home out of concern for the family's safety. 

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
traffic offences Traffic/Road rules Facebook Motorcycles

TRENDING

Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
Hannah Quinlivan posts video of son posing and asking daddy Jay Chou to follow suit, netizens melt
Hannah Quinlivan posts video of son posing and asking daddy Jay Chou to follow suit, netizens melt
Malaysian students&#039; beautiful mistake attracts Fifa&#039;s attention
Malaysian students' beautiful mistake attracts Fifa's attention
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12.12: 50% off at Crystal Jade, $10 Ippudo ramen &amp; other deals this week
12.12: 50% off at Crystal Jade, $10 Ippudo ramen & other deals this week
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn&#039;t miss being an idol
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn't miss being an idol
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room

SERVICES