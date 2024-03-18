Family of 5 rides PMA outside Anchorpoint, sparks debate online

It's a family road trip - but they're travelling on a personal mobility aid (PMA) instead.

Two adults and three young children were seen riding a single PMA along a road outside Anchorpoint in a video uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Sunday (March 17).

In dashcam footage captured by another motorist, they can be seen driving out from the sidewalk and onto the road.

Onboard the PMA is a family of five — a child sits in front of the father while the mother occupies the back seat, clutching two other kids in her arms.

The PMA navigates over two road bumps and scoots past a third before driving down a slope that merges into the main road.

Before entering the road, however, the man turns his PMA back onto the footpath, driving off.

After viewing the video clip, many netizens expressed outrage at the PMA rider for bringing his family on board the device.

"First world country, third world citizens," said one Facebook user. Another commented: "Creating trouble for others only."

"As much as I understand why they need to do this, it is too dangerous for them to do so," a netizen wrote.

But one Facebook user sympathised with the PMA rider: "Not everyone has the luck or ability to own a car… I do not agree with the usage of the PMA in this manner but I am not critical of those who want to use it.

"[Just because you] can afford a car, that does not mean others can too."

Changes to PMA regulation

According to the Land Transport Authority, PMAs are allowed to travel on footpaths and cycling paths, but they are not allowed to travel on roads. PMA users also cannot carry passengers.

[[nid:673765]]

In Parliament debates on March 5, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng revealed multiple changes to regulation for PMAs that would come into effect in 2025.

Only those with certified medical needs, such as walking difficulties, would be allowed to use mobility scooters.

Additionally, PMAs will also have dimension restrictions when on public paths - they should not exceed a width of 70cm, a length of 120cm, a height of 150cm and a laden weight of 300kg.

The speed limit on PMAs would also be reduced from 10kmh to 6kmh in 2025.

Baey explained: "There is no need for existing users to stop using or replace their current devices.

"They just need to ride no faster than 6kmh, and when they next replace their PMA, the new device should have a speed limit of 6kmh."

ALSO READ: 'Very dangerous': Family of 4 spotted riding PMA on road in Yishun

khooyihang@asiaone.com