Family of otters spotted on a day trip to KK Hospital

There's no such thing as staying home or social distancing, at least not for these critters out for a stroll over at KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

In a video uploaded onto Facebook last Friday (May 8), a family of seven otters could be seen scampering about the hospital lobby.

But even otters had to abide by the no-visitor rule, and they were quickly shooed away from the premises by the person behind the camera.

A security guard on standby also helped to stop oncoming traffic from accidentally hitting the otters, before directing them down a pedestrian path instead.

Surprise visit from an otter family during this Circuit Breaker! They did not meet our visitation guidelines and left eventually 😆. Wishing the otters safety in their journey! Posted by KK Women's and Children's Hospital on Friday, May 8, 2020

It's believed that the otters had made their way over from Rocher River along Bukit Timah where they've made their home at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Considering their curious choice of location, netizens joked that the family had been bringing their children for a health check, or perhaps the mother was due for a check-up with her gynaecologist.

PHOTOS: Screengrab/Facebook

Local otter-watching group Ottercity identified the bevy as the "Zouk family", the same family that was splashed across the headlines when they took a dip in the swimming pool of a condominium in Newton.

The family has been on the lookout for a new home since January. With fewer people and cars out and about during the circuit breaker, they've been spotted in places like Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Mustafa and even at a petrol station in the past two months alone.

However, Ottercity has reminded observers to give ample space to the animals and avoid cornering them. They're also encouraged to drop the group a message or contact NParks or ACRES to inform them of the family's whereabouts.

rainercheung@asiaone.com