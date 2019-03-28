Family of otters visit Kallang Bahru HDB estate

How often do you see a family of otters frolicking around an HDB estate?

Stomp contributor Liu was amused when he saw a large group of otters running around near Block 63 Kallang Bahru on Thursday morning (Mar 28).

"I was on my way to get my motorcycle at the carpark when a group of otters suddenly appeared from behind," he said.

He told Stomp that the Kallang River is just a stone's throw away from his block and shared a video of the animals.

"My block is near to the Kallang River so this is not the first time I've seen otters near the river," he said.

"However, it is the first time I've seen so many in the early morning around 6.30am.

"I believe they ran to a nearby garbage collection centre looking for breakfast."

