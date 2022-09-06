This fan is so hardcore, he got Uncle Raymond tattooed on his chest

How much do you love Uncle Raymond? Enough to get a tattoo of him — on your chest?

One brave soul certainly did.

TikTok user Raymond Lim, more popularly known as Uncle Raymond, has become somewhat of a local social media sensation what with his trademark red polo tee (with black and white stripes) and black pants.

If you haven't heard of him (gasp!), you must have at least seen videos of the lanky, bald-headed man with his signature dance moves, set to a remixed clip of the Faye Wong ditty, "Century of Loneliness".

Love him or hate him, it's undeniable that Uncle Raymond, or parodies of him, have been everywhere of late.

So it's no wonder that when New Testament Tattoo Studio, located at Syed Alwi Road, were deciding on their next marketing campaign, they chose to hop onto the Uncle Raymond bandwagon.

They not only designed an Uncle Raymond tattoo (we think it actually looks better than it sounds), but also offered it up for free to passers-by on the street, as well as to followers on their social media account.

The tattoo is simply an outline of, what else, the TikTok star's quintessential bald pate, with the words 'Uncle Raymond' printed at the bottom.

The studio first launched the campaign on Aug 25 with the help of Qiqil, the originator of the viral Uncle Raymond voice-over track on TikTok.

Qiqil hit the streets but failed to find anyone willing to take up the studio's offer.

In the end, he made a final offer: "For those who comment or DM first, [you get a] Uncle Raymond tattoo, free of charge."

The response that the studio got on TikTok, in contrast, was surprisingly enthusiastic.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/Newtestamenttattoostudio

Of course, there were detractors as well. "Pay me I also don't want," wrote one commenter.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/Newtestamenttattoostudio

"Actually, we were surprised that many people wanted the offer," said Danny Ng, one of the owners of New Testament Tattoo Studio.

Ng, 32, shared with AsiaOne that the eventual winner, a TikTok user by the name of Janson Lim, "is a hardcore fan of Uncle Raymond".

"He actually went the extra mile to DM us on IG as well," shared Ng on why Lim was picked.

A video of the moment Lim got inked on his chest was released on Sunday (Sept 4) by the studio, with a voice stating, "Somebody really came down to do the free Uncle Raymond tattoo.

"Now this is going to stay on his chest forever and ever and ever and ever."

AsiaOne reached out to Lim for comment but had yet to receive a reply as of writing.

And surprise surprise, Uncle Raymond himself responded to the video, commenting, "Wow. Painful [or] not painful?"

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/Newtestamenttattoostudio

So with the favourable response, will the studio be offering any more free Uncle Raymond tatts? The answer is an unfortunate "no" — not even if one offers to pay for it.

"We decided to do [this particular design] for one person only to keep it very special," said Ng, but added that they would welcome those who wish to do other designs of Uncle Raymond — as paying customers, of course.

Followers can look forward to the studio's next "flash event", however, which will likely be for Halloween, shared Ng.

