'You left me and our 3 girls far too soon': Man, 27, dies in PIE accident 3 days before birthday

A father of three young children died last week after an accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), leaving behind his grieving wife and kids under the age of five.

Mohamad Syddyq Mohammad Ramlan, 27, had been riding his motorcycle to work at about 10.25am on Nov 10 when a car hit him on the expressway towards Changi Airport.

He later succumbed to his injuries at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

In a Facebook post the next day, Syddyq’s wife Eyzra Nadyrra said that her husband had left her and their three young daughters “far too soon”.

“I still can’t believe you are gone,” she said. “Thank you for loving us deeply, for being the best husband and father. You’ll always live in our hearts, and I promise to stay strong for our girls, just like you would have wanted.”

The police said that the 31-year-old car driver involved in the accident was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration and causing death.

In an Instagram post, Eyzra’s sister described Syddyq as the sole breadwinner of his family.

“We are doing our best to be there for her and the girls, to help them get through this painful and challenging period.

Dies 3 days before birthday

In an interview with Berita Harian on Tuesday (Nov 18), Eyzra said that her husband had died three days before his birthday.

She described the day of the accident as “normal”, as they sent their children to school before having breakfast together.

At around 10.30am, she received a call from Syddyq’s phone, which she said was an unusual timing to get a call from him.

A stranger told her that Syddyq was taken to hospital after the accident.

“My whole body was shaking, I couldn't believe it,” said Eyzra.

When her family arrived at the hospital, they were told that Syddyq was in the emergency room.

“I prayed for him, asking God to protect him. But after 30 minutes, the hospital told us that they couldn’t save him,” she said.

“I didn’t get to say goodbye.”

She said that two days before the accident, the family celebrated Syddyq’s birthday early by cutting a cake at their grandparents’ home.

“No one thought that it would be our last celebration with him,” said Eyzra.

