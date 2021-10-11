Fast and (very) furious: Car chases Porsche that sped off after collision in Hougang

A Porsche Macan tried to flee from the accident scene in Hougang after colliding into a car in a failed overtaking attempt.

In a viral 80-second video circulating on social media — receiving over 48,000 views on Facebook when it was posted on Oct 9 — the car kept chase on the fleeing grey Porsche Macan.

The video, taken from the car's dashboard camera footage, indicated that this took place on Oct 2, over 30 minutes past midnight.

According to the video caption on Facebook, both vehicles were driving along Upper Serangoon View, a two-way road marked by several parallel continuous white lines.

As the car made a right turn, into what seems to be a condominium entrance, the grey Porsche Macan collided into the right side of the car before speeding away to escape.

The luxury SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle) had crossed the double white lines in an attempt to overtake the car, which led to the collision.

The driver of the car, blaring its horn, speedily followed the Porsche Macan into a condominium carpark, taking note of the SUV's plate number and also informing security of this hit-and-run.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told AsiaOne that they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a car and an unknown vehicle along Upper Serangoon View on Oct 2 at 1.43am

It added: "A 28-year-old male car driver and his 29-year-old female passenger was conveyed conscious to the hospital."

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to Land Transport Authority's (LTA) driving rules and information page, vehicles are not allowed to cross, or park on either side of roads with, parallel continuous white lines.

