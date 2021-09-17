Stationary car's sudden acceleration just misses man and child in carpark

A man and a child walking in a carpark were nearly met with a frightening alternative had they been a split second slower.

After walking in between two cars, a black car on their right accelerated unexpectedly and just missed hitting them – instead bumping hard into the other car.

The incident was caught on the vehicle's dashcam, with the video indicating it happened on last Friday (Sept 10), slightly after 6 pm. It is unclear where this incident happened.

The video has been viewed over 63,000 times when it was uploaded on Sept 17.

Halfway through the video, the conversation between a man and woman inside the front vehicle was interrupted abruptly by the hit.

The man and child involved in the near miss were no longer on screen as the driver guilty of the act put up a hand of apology.

In the comments, netizens were not forgiving of his careless act. One netizen was quick to notice the probation plate on his car and chose to highlight the driver's supposed lack of experience behind the wheel.

Another netizen provided a possible reason why the man suddenly stepped on his accelerator.

Meanwhile, there were also netizens who were more empathetic of the driver and felt that the man crossing the road should have been more careful.

