'Faster to walk than to take bus': More Malaysians cross Causeway on foot to avoid jam caused by enhanced security

Squeezing onto a packed and stuffy bus is part and parcel of the cross-border journey for Malaysians commuting daily to Singapore for work.

But more are choosing to walk across the border instead because of heavy traffic due to the enhanced security measures at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Taking to Facebook group Both Checkpoint on Tuesday (May 21) morning, user Avis See said he started waiting for a bus at 6.20am, and only managed to board at around 7.40am.

Under his post, several netizens echoed his sentiments of waiting in long lines for buses and advised him to walk instead.

Other posts made by members of that Facebook group also urged other travellers to make the journey on foot.

In a post that same morning, user Kitty Too wrote: "Lots of people walking across the Causeway today... The buses are all stuck behind the halfway point of the bridge."

Group member Foong Yong also posted a photo of the traffic jam at 7.05am, saying: "Those who have the energy can choose to walk — it's faster. I've walked halfway across the bridge but didn't see a single vehicle move."

Similarly, a third post put up by another member at 9.35am recommended commuters, especially those rushing to work in Singapore, to walk as there were no buses available.

Malaysian national Shaun, who works as a chef in Singapore, told 8world that he usually takes public transport to travel across the Causeway. However, the 34-year-old was late for work by half an hour on Monday because of the congestion.

"Today I left home early and walked [across the border] so I wouldn't be late," he said.

"Based on the situation for the past two days, walking is faster than taking the bus. To avoid being late and affecting their jobs, many people would walk across the border.

"Everyone's belongings have to be screened, and vehicles have to be carefully checked. There is no way to avoid the ripple effect (after the attack)."

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) had increased security measures at checkpoints following last Friday's attack at a police station on the outskirts of JB, which killed two officers.

ICA said on Monday that continuous heavy traffic is expected at both land checkpoints from May 21 to June 31, which covers the Vesak Day public holiday and the June school holidays.

"With the stepped-up security measures at the checkpoints due to the heightened threat situation, travellers should expect delays and factor in additional time needed for immigration clearance."

