Fatal Clementi blaze: Dry rising main 'not in proper working condition' during firefighting operation

A dry rising main that was not in proper working condition hampered firefighting operations during a fatal fire in Clementi on Friday (July 31), which claimed a resident's life and left two firefighters injured.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a fire on the eighth floor of Block 309 Clementi Avenue 4 at around 11.10pm, where an unconscious resident was taken to hospital and later died.

Two firefighters were also taken to hospital after sustaining burn injuries during the operation.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the SCDF said that firefighters discovered that the dry rising main was "not in proper working condition".

A dry rising main is a vertical red pipe that is connected to a fire engine to pump water to upper floors during firefighting operations.

In this instance, the SCDF said that the malfunction resulted in reduced water pressure, preventing water from being charged effectively to the affected floor.

SCDF said that firefighters immediately set up hoses directly from the fire engine at ground level to the affected floor via the staircase, as per their training for contingencies upon recognising the dry rising main failure

SCDF added that it is investigating the incident, and said the town council is required to rectify the dry rising main to ensure that it is in proper working condition.

Town council assisting SCDF with investigations

In a preliminary assessment, the Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council said that the reduced water pressure was due to a dislodged coupling meant to secure a segment of the dry rising main.

Dry rising mains undergo servicing every six months and pressure testing annually, said the town council.

It added that the dry rising main at Block 309 Clementi Avenue 4 was found to be operational when it was last serviced and pressure tested on March 14.

The town council added that it is committed to finding out how and why the coupling became dislodged during the operation.

"In the meantime, we have rectified the coupling securing the segment of the dry rising main," stated the town council.

Following repairs, the SCDF tested the system on the morning of Aug 2 and will conduct further tests to ensure the system is fully operational.

The town council will also conduct further checks at other blocks under its management as a precautionary measure.

"We are cooperating fully with SCDF's investigation, and will remain transparent and accountable," said the town council, adding that it will work closely with the SCDF to strengthen the maintenance and testing regime for the entire system.

The town council also reassured that it will continue to provide the necessary support to affected parties.

"The safety and well-being of our residents and emergency responders, including firefighters, are of utmost importance to the town council."

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com