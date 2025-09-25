Fatal Yishun stabbing: Residents can turn to several dispute resolution methods to settle conflicts, say MPs

Several MPs have raised different options for resolving conflicts between neighbours, following a fatal stabbing incident that occurred on Wednesday (Sept 24) at Yishun Central.

A 30-year-old Vietnamese woman had died after a 66-year-old Chinese man allegedly used a knife to injure the woman.

Another man aged 33, was also reportedly injured during the incident.

Investigations revealed that the fight had started from a noise dispute.

MP for Bukit Panjang SMC, Liang Eng Hwa, said that disputes between neighbours and residents occur fairly consistently in his ward, reported The Straits Times.

Liang noted that while such neighbour disputes are identified during his house visits, there are steps in place to resolve them.

He added that it often begins with MPs or volunteers helping to open a line of communication between the bickering neighbours, giving both sides a platform to voice their concerns.

Liang noted that while this method works in some cases, oftentimes, when the two parties meet, they may come with strong views and emotions.

"But this usually gives way to understanding when they get a chance to really hear each other out," said Liang, adding that most disputes involve noise complaints and cluttering along common corridors, reported The Straits Times.

Liang said that when mediation fails, relevant agencies may be called in to address the issues.

These could include the Singapore Civil Defence Force for fire safety complaints or the Housing Board (HDB) for noise-related matters.

Alternatively, residents can also seek help from the Community Mediation Centre, which offers private mediation sessions conducted by trained volunteers.

According to a page on HDB's website about managing neighbour disputes, the mediator does not provide solutions or make decisions for the parties. Instead, it facilitates the process to help them discuss the issues and reach their own solutions "in a calm and objective manner".

Additional advice from HDB for dealing with neighbours includes identifying an appropriate time to approach them, avoiding confrontation when angry, and planning what to say in advance.

During the conversation, residents are advised to stay calm and polite, and to avoid losing their temper when discussing the issue.

It is also recommended to leave on a friendly note and wait a few days to see if the problem has been resolved.

Escalation of disputes to CDRTs

According to The Straits Times, MP for Yio Chu Kang SMC, Yip Hon Weng also weighed in on the issue, noting that unresolved disputes could also be escalated to the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals (CDRT).

The CDRT hears disputes between neighbours involving acts of unreasonable interference with the enjoyment or use of places of residence, according to a check on the HDB website.

HDB also noted that residents are strongly encouraged to have attempted mediation before filing their cases with the CDRT.

Yip stated that early dialogue and a willingness to listen can help turn conflict into friendship.

He recalled an incident involving a pair of neighbours who brought their noise complaints about each other to a Meet-the-People Session.

A mediation session was arranged for them, which helped ease the tensions.

"Residents should know that there are clear pathways to escalate matters if dialogue breaks down, and that persistent troublemakers will be held accountable through proper channels," said Yip.

xingying.koh@asiaone.com