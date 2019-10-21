Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem

Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

Shaming bad behaviour on public transport is practically a national pastime at this point. The latest case? A father who went a little too far with free-range parenting in the MRT.

The father has been slammed online after a photo of his toddler sitting on the floor near an MRT train door was shared to the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Oct 18.

In the photo, the child was sitting precariously close to the train doors, with no one around her. 

Going to have accident soon.....🤫😡😡🤫......please share (The father tell me is not my problem ! )

Posted by Ogawa Konamoto on Friday, October 18, 2019

According to eye-witness Ogawa Konamoto, who uploaded the photo, he had approached the father in-person. However, the father allegedly told him that it was not his problem and told him, in no uncertain terms, to "f*** off".

Photo: Screengrab/Facebook

Outraged netizens accused the father of negligence and pointed out that an accident could easily happen in that situation.

Photo: Screengrab/Facebook

However, other netizens felt that it was not right to interfere with others' parenting.

Photo: Screengrab/Facebook

No matter which side of the debate you're on, it's simple common sense that it's better to be safe than sorry.

Just last month, a five-year-old boy had a close shave when he almost fell off an escalator at Sixth Avenue MRT station.

The boy had been playing on the escalator when his mother's back was turned.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

