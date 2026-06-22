'I miss you so much': Bishan-Toa Payoh town council staff members tear up as they record Father's Day message

In celebration of Father's Day, the Bishan-Toa Payoh town council shared a tribute on Saturday (June 20) featuring fathers and sons sending heartfelt messages to their families, with some becoming emotional.

The two-minute video showcased several employees — many of whom have left their homes and families to work in Singapore — as well as town council staff including supervisors, executive and officers.

The post aimed to honour the men who "keep our estate running" — rain or shine, day and night, and noted that they are fathers and sons bound by "hard work, sacrifice and mutual respect".

According to the post, some of those featured are separated from their children, working to support families back home while others juggle long hours as they raise their kids in Singapore.

One employee, who goes by the name Salim, whose father recently died said: "Dad, I love you. I miss you so much, Dad."

Another employee, Shamin, promised his son Ibrahim that he would surely meet him when he returns home next year. He added: "I will come for you and for my father. I will come for all of you. I will see you then."

Staff member Benedict Sim also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to his father, acknowledging his efforts and tough love for the family.

Another staff member, Shamiruddin, was in tears as he said: "Happy Father's Day to my father. I love you papa so much and I just wish we had more time together."

One staff member, Sun Yong Jian, shared that he plans to celebrate the occasion together this year and planned to surprise him on the day.

Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat also joined in the video, saying: "Thank you for your strength, your sacrifices. Happy Father's Day."

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esther.lam@asiaone.com