'Feng blew his money into shui': Man's wallet falls into Marina Reservoir, scattering $50 notes

It's painful when your money "flies", even more so when it happens literally.

Well, that's what happened to one man whose his wallet was blown into Marina Reservoir on Wednesday (July 27) evening.

The aftermath of the incident was captured by Bryan Lee, who happened to be in the area with his friends.

"Free money at MBS," the 32-year-old video producer wrote in his TikTok video which showed an assortment of $10 and $50 bills floating in the water.

As if the man wasn't unlucky enough, he had been telling someone over the phone how to "keep their wealth".

"Dude, your money literally just flew away into the water," Lee wrote.

https://www.tiktok.com/@bleegoodstuff/video/7124990084117482753?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Speaking to AsiaOne on Thursday, Lee said: "We overheard him talking about things like keeping wealth, water and metal elements and their chart, as well as a few other fengshui items".

According to Lee, the man didn't seem to realise his own "wealth" had slipped away.

"He was still engrossed in his phone call. We're not even sure if he realised that he had lost his money," remarked Lee.



At the time of writing, the video has racked up more than 300,000 views on TikTok.

"The feng [Chinese for 'wind'] literally blew his money into the shui [Chinese for 'water']," one commented.

Several others also chimed in about how they would've jumped into the water to retrieve the floating bills.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Responding to some of these comments, Lee said that jumping in wouldn't be a wise move, as it is illegal to swim in Singapore's reservoirs.

However, that didn't seem to stop his friends from trying to net some fortune for themselves.

In a second TikTok video, Lee showed his friends trying to scoop the notes out of the water using a makeshift net, attached to some rope they had in their car.

https://www.tiktok.com/@bleegoodstuff/video/7125086008420388098?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Sadly, their attempt didn't yield any rewards.

"By then, most of the cash had sunk into the water, and my friends weren't successful in retrieving whatever was left," he said.

ALSO READ: 'Jump inside bro': Man finds himself stuck in MBS fountain

claudiatan@asiaone.com