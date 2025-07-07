Fewer marriages and births in Singapore in 2024; greater stability for later cohorts

SINGAPORE — Fewer couples tied the knot in 2024, with a more than 10 per cent drop from the record-high number of marriages registered in 2022.

A total of 26,328 couples registered their marriages in 2024, down from 28,310 in 2023 and 29,389 in 2022, during a post-pandemic surge when Covid-19 rules were relaxed. The 2022 figure is the highest since data on marriages was first published in 1961.

These latest numbers were released by the Ministry of Social and Family Development on July 7 in its Family Trends Report 2025. The 37-page report laid out statistics related to stages of family life like marriage, parenthood, early childhood and ageing.

The number of civil marriages dropped across all age groups in 2024, but the decline was most significant among marriages involving brides and grooms aged 25 to 34.

The number of civil marriages involving brides aged 25 to 29 fell by 988 in 2024, and by 506 for those aged 30 to 34.

Similarly, civil marriages involving grooms aged 25 to 29 fell by 758 in 2024, and by 583 for those aged 30 to 34.

"Decisions surrounding marriages are deeply personal, but we can do more to assure couples if they do choose to start a family," said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, in a speech at the National Family Festival Appreciation Event held at One Farrer Hotel on July 7.

Singapore has enhanced its marriage and parenthood support over the years, he added.

"As a community, we can also support young couples around us, such as through sharing our own journeys and lessons."

In 2024, a total of 7,382 marriages ended in a divorce or an annulment, a 3.7 per cent increase from 7,118 in 2023, according to data from the Department of Statistics Singapore (DOS) on July 7.

Marriages have been more stable in recent years. The average number of marital dissolutions per year between 2020 and 2024 was 7,291, lower than the yearly average of 7,536 between 2015 and 2019.

The median age at which people got married in 2024 remained similar to that in 2023. Grooms in Singapore got married at the median age of 31.1, while brides wedded at the median age of 29.6 in 2024.

Singapore's resident total fertility rate, which refers to the average number of babies each woman would have during her reproductive years, remained the same in 2024 from the previous year at 0.97. The 0.97 rate was a historic low in 2023, falling from 1.04 in 2022 and 1.12 in 2021.

In 2014, around 11 per cent of female residents aged between 40 and 49 who were ever married did not have any children, and this rose to 15 per cent in 2024.

The proportion of such women who have one child rose, from 21.6 per cent in 2014 to 25.1 per cent in 2024.

According to data from DOS in May, there were a total of 33,703 births in Singapore in 2024. This dropped slightly from 33,541 in 2023 and 35,605 in 2022.

Similar to the trend in past years, fewer couples who wed in more recent years ended their marriages compared with those who wed earlier.

The marriage dissolution rate before the 10th anniversary in a marriage fell among those who got married between 2006 and 2013, compared with the 2005 cohort.

The proportion of couples that ended their marriage before their 10th anniversary fell from 17 per cent among those who wed in 2005 to 15.3 per cent for those who wed in 2012, and continued to decline to 14.4 per cent for those who wed in 2013.

The most significant improvement was among Muslim marriages. Around 25 per cent of Muslim couples who wed in 2005 ended their marriage before the 10th anniversary, but this proportion fell to 18.2 per cent in couples who married in 2013.

This follows government and community-led initiatives like more marriage preparation courses and marital programmes for couples at different stages of marriage over the years.

MSF's report also pointed to a 2024 study by the National Council of Social Service on the quality of life of children, youth and caregivers, which surveyed 2,000 respondents.

It found that nine in 10 parents of children and youth reported moderate to high family resilience scores.

Resilience refers to the ability to cope with and adapt to challenges, or bounce back from difficult life events.

Parents who reported moderate to high family resilience did well in areas like communication and problem-solving, and had strong family belief systems, said the report.

"I am encouraged, as the report shows that Singapore continues to be a good place for families. Families are strong and resilient, parents are supported in child-raising, and Singaporeans are embracing a family friendly society," said Masagos.

"Our collective efforts have brought us this far, and we must continue building on this."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.