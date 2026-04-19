Fibre broadband services fully restored after alleged cable cut during construction work: NetLink Trust

Fibre broadband services to about 5,000 users in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang and Toa Payoh that were disrupted due to an alleged cable cut during third-party construction work on Saturday (April 18) have been fully restored on Sunday morning, said NetLink Trust.

In an update at 7am, NetLink Trust said its teams had worked through the night to restore services.

"The disruption was caused by damage to fibre infrastructure during third-party construction works. We take incidents affecting essential telecommunications services seriously and are conducting a thorough review," the network operator said.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority told AsiaOne on Saturday that it will not hesitate to take "strong action" against errant parties, should any lapse be identified.

In a social media post on Saturday night, the Land Transport Authority said fibre service cables were damaged during contiguous bored pile works for the North-South Corridor project.

The authority added that the damage resulted in disruptions to some telecommunications services and the bus arrival system, which relies on some of the affected cables.

Those who continue to experience issues can contact their respective internet service providers for assistance, NetLink Trust said in its statement.

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