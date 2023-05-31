Fight at Hougang coffee shop over beer lady's 'attitude' lands uncle in hospital

A man landed himself in hospital on Monday (May 29) night after getting into a brawl with a fellow diner at a coffee shop at Block 107 Hougang Avenue 1.

The reason? He was allegedly unhappy about a beer lady's 'attitude' towards him, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Recounting the incident to the Chinese daily, an employee at the drink stall, surnamed Guo, said she saw the man seated at one of the tables drinking and chatting with another man.

A beer lady then approached him with a few bottles of beer.

"I heard the uncle angrily shouting that he didn't order any beer, and he asked why [the beer lady] spoke to him so loudly," said Guo.

The man then got into an argument with his counterpart.

She also recalled the agitated man walking around the coffee shop with a beer bottle in hand, while other patrons tried to placate him.

"He was standing at the drink stall asking me for her manager's number, saying he wanted to complain about her," Guo said.

Although his temper subsided for a while, he later stormed up to the drink stall and picked a fight with one of the diners that had tried to calm him down earlier.

"He asked them why they spoke to him in that manner, and they ended up fighting."

Although Guo did not witness the fight, she said she saw the man's bag on one of the tables, and said he fell in front of the drink stall.

The beer lady and the other diner he fought with had already left the scene by then.

When interviewed, the beer lady — who declined to be named — told Shin Min that she had mistakenly brought the beers to his table.

After the man told her he did not order the drinks, she brought the bottles back to the drink stall. She claimed she did not understand why he got upset.

"I thought the matter was already resolved, maybe they both have a short fuse, that's why they ended up fighting."

Another witness, Li, who works at the coffee shop's cai fan stall, told Shin Min he heard the sound of glass shattering, and saw a few people raising their fists at the man.

They grabbed him and pushed him to the ground, knocking into the cai fan stall's cabinets.

When a reporter from Shin Min arrived at the coffee shop on Monday night, the police had cordoned off the area. There were also some bloodied tissues scattered on the ground.

The man was eventually taken to Sengkang General Hospital for his injuries.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

