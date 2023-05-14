Fight train: 2 men arrested after fighting on the MRT

SINGAPORE — Two men were arrested after a brawl broke out on a train that was stopping at Orchard MRT station on Thursday (May 11) night.

Videos of the fight that were circulated on social media on Friday show a man in a dark blue shirt sprawled on the floor of the train, punching and kicking the other man, who is wearing a light blue shirt.

At one point in the video, the man in dark blue uses his legs to put the other man in a headlock, while the latter grabs the neck of the first man.

Slippers and a bag can be seen strewn across the carriage floor, while two other passengers attempt to prise the pair apart.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to a case of dispute at about 10.45pm on Thursday at Orchard MRT station.

Two men, 33 and 35, were arrested for affray, said the police, who added that investigations are ongoing.

President of SMRT Trains Lam Sheau Kai said that station staff were alerted to the fight at around 10.50pm, and TransCom was activated to deal with the situation.

TransCom, or the Public Transport Security Command, is described on the Singapore Police Force's website as a specialist unit to oversee and manage policing efforts throughout the public land transport networks.

"We are assisting the police in their investigations," said Mr Lam.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.