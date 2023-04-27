'See what?' Teen punches and kicks Foodpanda 'uncle' outside Bukit Batok mall

It looked like a one-sided fight.

A teen boy was caught on video punching and kicking an older man in the back outside Le Quest mall in Bukit Batok on Sunday (April 23).

Both were taken to hospital and subsequently arrested for affray, said police.

Stomp contributor Anonymous shared the 16-second video of the teen punching and kicking the man multiple times in the back as the latter was walking away towards his bike with the pink Foodpanda delivery box. The last kick was so hard the man almost fell over his bike.

"What I heard is the uncle said 'See what?' nicely, but the boy started to fight with him," said the Stomp contributor.

"One lady and one Indian were trying to stop the fight, but then the mother went and scolded a bad word after the lady said to call the police. The uncle just let the boy hit and kick him until the police came.

"The uncle is a food delivery rider if I'm not wrong. The uncle also didn't know what happened. For nothing, he was beaten."

PHOTO: Stomp

The Stomp contributor saw four police officers and two ambulances at the scene.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at Block 442B Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 that day at about 7.10pm.

"SCDF conveyed one person to National University Hospital and another person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital," said SCDF.

When contacted by Stomp, the police said they were alerted to a fight along Bukit Batok Street 41 at about 6.40pm.

"Two men, aged 13 and 45, were conveyed conscious to the hospital. Both men were subsequently arrested for affray," said police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: 3 arrested after brawl involving 7 breaks out at Lucky Plaza

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.