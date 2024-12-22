Financial, logistical difficulties: Family of Singapore PR who died in Taiwan car crash have yet to collect her body

The family of the woman who died in a car accident in Taiwan has yet to pick up her body, citing financial and logistical difficulties.

The 33-year-old woman died on Dec 14, after her husband crashed their rental car into a power pole on a highway. They were in Taiwan for a holiday with their three-year-old daughter.

Her husband, a 36-year-old Singaporean, and the girl escaped with minor injuries, but the woman was stuck in the rear seat and eventually succumbed to her injuries.

A family friend of the woman told 8world that her family lives in a remote village in Guangdong, China.

"I heard that her family wanted to fly [to Taiwan] as soon as possible, but they were unable to afford tickets, and they were still trying to settle some administrative matters," said the family friend.

They are also receiving help from the relevant authorities.

Her husband and daughter are currently still in Taiwan. They will discuss her funeral matters once her family flies in from China, and decide if they want to conduct an autopsy or cremate the woman's body immediately.

A 'quiet and polite' person

When 8world visited the woman's residence in Singapore on Saturday (Dec 21), one of her neighbours who lives on the same floor expressed her condolences to her family.

The neighbour said that the woman worked as a veterinarian.

"She was a very quiet person, but she would always smile and greet me every time I saw her. I was quite shocked to hear that she met with an accident," said the neighbour.

"I didn't think something like that would happen to such a good person."

8world also visited the woman's uncle, who declined to be interviewed.

His maid told the Chinese media outlet that the family was saddened by her death and hoped that they could settle her funeral matters as soon as possible.

