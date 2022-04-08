Fire breaks out in Beo Crescent HDB unit, no one hurt

A fire broke out in a 10th-floor unit of a HDB flat in block 38, Beo Crescent this morning (April 8).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) wrote on their Facebook post that the fire was raging and thick black smoke was emitting from the unit upon their arrival at about 8.15am.

The fire had involved the contents of a living room.

"About 30 people from neighbouring units self-evacuated prior to SCDF’s arrival. There were no reported injuries," SCDF said.

An onlooker's video recording of the fire revealed orange flames engulfing the unit as thick smoke escaped into the sky.

SCDF personnel could be seen on the ground as well as at the level at which the fire broke out.

A neighbour, who only gave his name as Alex, told AsiaOne that he called SCDF about the fire and decided to evacuate immediately and not attempt to put out the fire due to the heavy smoke.

The 50-year-old said they were concerned about their family’s safety as they had a toddler with them.

The 10th-floor unit at block 38 Beo Crescent after the fire has been put out.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the fire originated from the battery pack of a Power Assisted Bicycle (PAB) which was charging in the living room at the time of the fire.

The agency added: "SCDF would like to remind the public on the prevention of PMD/PAB fires, including not to charge batteries for an extended period of time or overnight. Do not buy or use non-original batteries."

