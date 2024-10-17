Fire breaks out at Punggol Northshore Primary School, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at Northshore Primary School in Punggol on Wednesday (Oct 16) night at around 8.50pm.

The fire was put out and there were no injuries reported.

Smoke was seen billowing from the school and "a burning smell permeated the scene", resident Chen Jiaqi (transliteration) told Lianhe Zaobao.

The fire involved an electrical distribution board in an office located on the ground floor.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the fire at around 8.50pm. Fire engines were dispatched to the scene and firefighters managed to extinguish the fire with two water jets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

AsiaOne has reached out to Northshore Primary School for comments.

