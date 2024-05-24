Fire disrupts train service at 6 DTL stations

SINGAPORE — Train service was disrupted along a stretch of six Downtown Line stations for more than an hour in the morning on May 24, after a locomotive carrying out maintenance works caught fire.

In a Facebook post, rail operator SBS Transit (SBST) said the tracks between Fort Canning station and Mattar station were closed from the start of service until 7.26am, when train service resumed along the stretch again.

SBST had activated bus bridging services between Chinatown station and Bedok North station during the disruption, and regular bus services along that stretch were made free.

The operator also ran a shuttle train service between MacPherson and Bedok, and urged passengers to take other MRT lines to get around.

At about 7.40am, station staff at MacPherson station were seen directing passengers exiting the Circle Line away from staircases leading to the Downtown Line platform for trains towards Expo.

They were directed upstairs to take the bus services, and a few passengers ran in that direction.

Staff allowed commuters to head to the Downtown Line platform at about 7.50am, after which train services resumed.

SBST said the disruption was due to a locomotive that caught fire at about 1am while carrying out works at Mattar station.

After firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force put out the fire, the tracks had to be closed as the locomotive could not be moved off until the heat from its body had dissipated, SBS Transit said.

Rail engineers on site carried out recovery works so that service at the six stations — Fort Canning, Bencoolen, Rochor, Bendemeer, Geylang Bahru and Mattar — could resume as soon as possible, the operator added.

A staff member who felt unwell was sent to hospital.

"He is under observation for smoke inhalation and is reported to be doing well", SBST said.

The rail operator apologised to commuters for the inconvenience caused, and said it is investigating what caused the locomotive to catch fire.

