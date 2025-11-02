'Badly damaged' Eunos Industrial building to be shut for checks after fire: BCA

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has ordered the single-storey industrial building with a metal roof that caught fire on Nov 1 to close for further assessments and rectifications.

In a statement on Sunday (Nov 2), the authority said the building - at 1079 Eunos Avenue 7 - is "badly damaged" by the fire.

"BCA will be serving orders to the building owner to close off the building for further detailed assessment and rectifications to be carried out," the authority said.

It added that the owner is required to appoint a professional engineer (PE) to advise on the necessary precautionary measures to obviate any immediate danger.

The PE is also required to carry out detailed investigations of the affected structure and recommend permanent rectification works.

SCDF battled fire for over 5 hours

In a series of updates posted on Facebook on Nov 1, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the fire, which started at around 5.30pm, was extinguished at about 11pm.

According to SCDF, 16 emergency vehicles and about 60 personnel were deployed for the 5.5 hours-long firefighting operation.

The fire, which involved building materials and office equipment, had engulfed three workshop units. The fourth unit was partially affected at the roof area, but firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading further.

One firefighter was taken to hospital for suspected smoke inhalation, while a second was also taken to hospital for feeling unwell.

Both firefighters have since been discharged and given medical leave.

[[nid:724753]]

editor@asiaone.com