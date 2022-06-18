Fire measuring 20m by 40m breaks out at Gul Drive warehouse

A fire broke out at a warehouse along No. 23 Gul Drive on Saturday morning (June 18).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that they were alerted to the incident at 8:25am.

Upon arrival, they noted that the fire, measuring about 20 metres by 40 metres, was raging within a warehouse.

Firefighters immediately deployed water and foam jets around the premises to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading.

No injuries were reported at the point of the post.

