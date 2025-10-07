First of 3 supermoons in Singapore for 2025 to rise tonight

Remember to look up on Tuesday (Oct 7) evening for the first of three supermoons of the year — the Harvest Moon.

Its appearance comes right after the Mid-Autumn Festival on Monday (Oct 6), the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar.

In the past, the Harvest Moon gave farmers in the Northern Hemisphere extra hours to gather crops with its evening glow.

The supermoon on Oct 7 will begin rising around 7pm and will be visible in the sky from around 8pm onwards in Singapore.

Keen observers can visit open public areas such as East Coast Park, Marina Barrage, and the Southern Ridges.

Supermoons occur when the moon's orbit is closer to the earth, making the moon appear larger and brighter than usual. It will be visible to the naked eye as long as the skies remain clear.

According to the weatherman, the 24-hour forecast for tonight will be partly cloudy.

The next supermoons after Tuesday's are the Beaver Moon on Nov 5 and the Cold Moon on Dec 4, symbolising the onset of winter.

Draconoid meteor shower

The Harvest Moon is not the only treat for stargazers on Tuesday night.

Alongside the October supermoon, stargazers can also look forward to the Draconid meteor shower which runs from Oct 7 to 10, peaking on Oct 8.

According to the Science Centre Observatory, the Draconids are the sixth of 11 meteor showers visible in Singapore in 2025.

They will be succeeded by the Orionids, which will peak between Oct 21 and 22.

