Stargazers, take note: Rare triple supermoons to light up the night sky this year

If you missed the blood moon that took place on Monday (Sept 8), fret not — there are three supermoons lined up at the end of the year to feast your eyes on.

These supermoons will take place on Oct 7, Nov 5 and Dec 4, according to the Observatory at Science Centre Singapore.

Supermoons occur when the moon is closest to the Earth — at its perigee — which happens several times a year, and will be visible to the naked eye so long as the skies remain clear.

They are also larger than an average-sized moon by up to eight per cent, and can shine brighter than other moons by about 15 per cent.

The first supermoon on Oct 7, called the Harvest Moon, will begin rising around 7pm and will be visible in the sky from around 8pm onwards in Singapore.

In the past, the Harvest Moon gave farmers in the Northern Hemisphere extra hours to gather crops with its evening glow.

For an unobstructed view of the Harvest Moon with panoramic views of the city skyline, visit open public areas like the Marina Barrage, East Coast Park, and the Southern Ridges, according to the observatory.

The Beaver Moon on Nov 5 is named after the North American beaver.

Beavers prepare for winter during this period, and fur trappers used to set their traps before waterways froze over.

The final supermoon of the year on Dec 4 is the Cold Moon which, as its name suggests, signals the start of cold days and nights ahead in December for those living in the Northern Hemisphere.

A Draconid meteor shower is also expected between Oct 7 and 10, peaking on Oct 8, according to the observatory.

They are best viewed after 8pm, and it is recommended to watch the shower in locations that are as dark as possible, assuming skies are clear of clouds.

The observatory also noted that, weather permitting, the Draconids meteor shower will be visible to the naked eye.

