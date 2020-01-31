First Singaporean confirmed to have Wuhan virus; she was on Scoot flight from Wuhan

Passengers boarding a Scoot flight from Wuhan to Singapore on Jan 30, 2020.
PHOTO: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Timothy Goh
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 47-year-old woman who travelled to Wuhan with her family has been confirmed as the first Singaporean with the Wuhan virus.

She was one of the Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan on Thursday (Jan 30) and arrived in Singapore on the same day.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said this on Friday (Jan 31) as it confirmed three more cases. This takes the total number of infected cases here to 16 as at 2pm.

The woman was asymptomatic when she boarded the Scoot flight, MOH said.

Upon arrival at Changi Airport, she was found to have a fever during a medical screening, and was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

She was tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus infection on Jan 31 at 2pm.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

ALSO READ: Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics

TRENDING

Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore
Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home

SERVICES