'First time meeting crazy SG Karen': Man confronts woman who allegedly cut his queue and kicked him at Jurong

As they say, just because you are right, does not always mean the other person is wrong.

A viral video of a man confronting a couple at Jurong and accusing the woman of being a "SG Karen" has got netizens discussing who really was at fault.

TikTok user Idonuttcare uploaded a video showing a part of the incident with the couple on Tuesday (July 19), which he titled "First time meeting crazy SG Karen".

In the video, the woman's husband tells the man: "You are a gentleman."

He requests for the man to not pursue the matter and ignore his wife's outbursts by saying, "Give me face, don't care her."

Providing some context to the video, Idonuttcare wrote in the video's caption that it all started when he muttered some Hokkien profanities to the couple when they "cut the [queue] to the lift and [blocked his] way in".

Unhappy that he had used vulgarities against her, the woman allegedly threatened to call the police on him.

The woman apparently also threatened to punch him, but was stopped by her husband, said Idonuttcare.

Things eventually escalated after the man claimed he was kicked by the woman "out of nowhere".

"Told her to stay [so that] I [could] call police because she assaulted me but they didn't want to. [The man] knew what she did that's why he was super apologetic all the way."

He also explained he decided to film the couple as he happened to be heading in the same direction towards JCube.

Halfway through the video, the woman can be seen taking out her phone to film Idonuttcare as well.

As her male counterpart tries to make conversation with the man, she turns around and yells at him in Mandarin: "Stop touching him otherwise I'll fall out with you!"

Idonouttcare tries to reason with the woman by saying he "never do anything", but the latter retorts angrily: "You never do anything but you called me a chao ch** b** [Hokkien profanities]."

The pair then walk away towards the nearby NTUC Fairprice supermarket as the TikTok user laughs off the encounter.

At the time of writing, Idonuttcare's video has garnered over 66,900 views and over 130 comments from netizens.

Some felt that the TikTok user should not have pursued the matter, as the woman's husband had already apologised on her behalf.

Conversely, other users said that Idonuttcare should have called the police on the woman, if she did assault him.

Responding to one of these comments, Idonuttcare explained that he didn't call the police as the man told him his wife had a problem controlling her temper.

There were some netizens who pitied the man for having to deal with his hot-tempered wife.

"The husband so poor thing," said one of them.

