Fish roe fishballs being recalled due to undeclared allergen

SINGAPORE — A fishball product is being recalled after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) found that it contained egg, an undeclared allergen.

The product, Jing Li Hwa Fish Ball with Fish Roe Filling, is being recalled by its importer Sin Hin Frozen Food, the agency said in an Oct 3 statement.

The recalled product is from Taiwan and expires on Aug 5, 2026.

While egg is not a food safety issue to most people, SFA said those who are intolerant of, or allergic to eggs could get an allergic reaction after eating them.

Symptoms of egg allergy usually happen a few minutes to a few hours after consumption, and they include skin rashes, hives, nasal congestion, vomiting or other digestive problems, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Under Singapore's food regulations, products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies, said SFA.

Those who are intolerant of or allergic to egg should not consume the fishball product, or seek medical advice if they have already done so and have health concerns, the agency added.

[[nid:702408]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.