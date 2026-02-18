Flash floods in Jurong amid heavy rain: PUB

Flash floods hit Jurong on the evening of the second day of Chinese New Year (Feb 18) amid heavy rain over several parts of Singapore.

In a series of updates on its flood alerts channel on Telegram, national water agency PUB had also warned of the risk of flash floods occurring in two other locations.

In its Telegram post at 5.55pm, PUB said that there was a flash flood at Jurong Town Hall Road, from Jurong East Street 11 to Jurong East Street 12.

It came about five minutes after the agency first alerted the public of the risk of flash floods occurring there.

It subsided at about 6.04pm.

Between 5.25pm and 5.3pm, PUB also advised the public to avoid the junction of Sunset Drive and Sunset Way Road, and Jln Boon Lay — Enterprise Road to International Road.

The Meteorological Service Singapore at 5.14pm warned of moderate to heavy thundery showers over the southern, western and central parts of Singapore between 5.20pm and 6pm.

On Feb 16, the weather agency said moderate to heavy thundery showers are forecast over most parts of the island in the afternoon and evening during the first few days of the second half of the month.

