Flipped on his head: PAB rider gets stuck in drain after accident in Eunos

A man found himself stuck in a drain while upside-down after an accident in Eunos, according to a post on SG Road Vigilante on Friday (June 21).

In photographs uploaded with the post, the 37-year-old can be seen with his head at the bottom of the uncovered drain, while his legs and lower body protrude from it.

His hands are pressed against the sides of the drain and his helmet is also seen to his left.

The Facebook post also claimed that the man had driven an illegally modified power-assisted bicycle (PAB).

Some netizens felt that this could have been a "painful lesson learned" for the rider if he had modified his PAB.

"That's the price for illegal modifications," a user said. "Speedy recovery. Painful lesson learned."

One also commented: "While modifying the PAB is not the right thing to do, we still don't wish that such things happen to anyone. Hope he has no permanent injury and has a speedy recovery."

Similarly, many netizens sympathised with the rider, worrying for his safety.

"Ouch, even looking at that hurts," one user said.

Another commented: "Looking at the way he landed, hope his spine or back is okay. It's only earning a living, life is more important."

"Let's refrain from making fun of him," a user also suggested, adding that the man could be earning a living to support his family.

"I sympathise with him and hope he recovers quickly from his injury."

Responding to a query by AsiaOne, the police said that this incident occurred on Thursday at about 3.15pm.

The rider's PAB was believed to have self-skidded along Eunos Avenue 3 towards Eunos Road 8, causing the incident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that the man was later conveyed conscious to Changi General Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

