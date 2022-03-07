Flood warnings issued for areas in Boon Lay, Choa Chu Kang, Teck Whye and more: PUB

SINGAPORE - Heavy rain over several parts of Singapore on Monday afternoon (March 7) led to flash floods in Jurong East Street 32 and Enterprise Road near Boon Lay Way, which rendered the roads impassable to traffic.

In its alerts, national water agency PUB said its officers were deployed to render help.

The flash flood in Jurong East Street 32 subsided at 3.50pm.

PUB had earlier said in a series of alerts that water levels had reached 90 per cent in drains near two Housing Board flats along the road at around 3.15pm.

It later issued flood warnings for Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Teck Whye Lane at about 3.25pm, as well as Woodlands Road and Kranji Expressway at 3.30pm.

Water levels in drains also rose to 90 per cent in Boon Lay Way and nearby areas such as Jalan Boon Lay, International Road, Chin Bee Road and Sungei Lanchar.

PUB advised members of the public to avoid these areas.

Thundery showers are expected on most days in the first half of this month, according to forecasts by the Meteorological Service Singapore.

This is because the monsoon rain band is likely to remain over the region, with the prevailing north-east monsoon season forecast to persist over Singapore for the first half of the month.

Thundery showers in the afternoon are also expected from Tuesday to Thursday, according to the National Environment Agency's four-day forecast.

It also predicted passing showers on Friday afternoon.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.