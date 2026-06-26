Almost 400 vacancies available for foreign workers involved in wage dispute: Ng Chee Meng

There are close to 400 job vacancies being offered to foreign workers involved in a wage dispute with their employers, said Ng Chee Meng.

In a Facebook post on Friday (June 26), Ng, who is secretary-general at the National Trades Unions Congress (NTUC), said that over 80 firms have stepped forward and that job placements will begin next week.

The job vacancies will support about 410 foreign workers who are owed wages for several months.

According to Ng, the affected workers will also be relocated to a single lodging facility and will be settled in by this weekend, making it easier to coordinate support for all of them.

He added that the Tripartite Alliance Dispute Management was present at the foreign workers' dormitory to help the remaining workers lodge their claims directly.

"We will make sure no one is left behind in this process," Ng said.

The affected workers belonged to KPA Engineering, SK Industries and VVR Plant Engineering, and showed up at the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) Services Centre in Bendemeer to report their alleged unpaid wages on Monday.

Ng visited the workers at Tuas View Dormitory along with Ministry of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash on Wednesday, who said that the companies involved will be investigated.

During the visit, Ng shared that each worker will be given $100 in cash and $100 worth of FairPrice vouchers.

NTUC and the Migrant Workers' Centre will also provide lodging, transport and food to meet their daily needs in the meantime.

[[nid:738770]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com