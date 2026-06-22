Over 100 foreign workers gather at MOM office in Bendemeer over alleged unpaid wages

Over 100 migrant workers turned up at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) Services Centre over alleged unpaid wages on Monday (June 22).

AsiaOne understands that the workers were employed by KPA Engineering, an air conditioning contractor.

The workers, who are mainly from India and Bangladesh, had allegedly been owed wages by KPA Engineering for two months, reported The Straits Times (ST).

"We heard the company closed its business. We are worried because we haven't been paid for some time," a worker told ST, adding that they only found out about the business shuttering four days ago.

The workers were seen being escorted into the building when AsiaOne arrived at the scene on Monday morning.

Speaking to the media, Ng Hwei Min, general manager at the Tripartite Alliance Dispute Management (TADM), said the workers facing unpaid wages are work permit holders from KPA Engineering and SK Industries.

"Our immediate priority is to assist the workers with providing them with the necessary support during this period," she said.

Ng said that MOM and TADM are working closely with the Migrant Workers' Centre to ensure that the affected workers have access to appropriate housing.

They will also be allowed to look for jobs in the meantime, should they want to continue working in Singapore.

Ng said: "MOM is also investigating into the companies for any breaches of the employment law, and MOM will take the necessary and appropriate enforcement action against the companies, should they be found to have breached any of the employment laws."

AsiaOne has reached out to KPA Engineering for comment.

This is a developing story.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com