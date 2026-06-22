'No worker should face these problems alone': Migrant Workers' Centre steps in to help over 100 foreign workers owed wages

The Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) has stepped in to assist the more than 100 migrant workers, who turned up at the Ministry of Manpower Services Centre on Monday (June 22) morning, over claims of unpaid wages.

In a media statement, the centre stated that it has taken "immediate action" to meet and help the affected workers from KPA Engineering and SK Industries.

Michael Lim, director of migrant workers segment at the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), said that many of the workers had little or no money for food or transportation.

"MWC stepped in swiftly to take care of their immediate needs, arranging for food and transportation assistance," Lim added.

The centre, a bipartite initiative of NTUC and the Singapore National Employers Federation, said it will also provide temporary shelter and assistance for the workers who need a change of employment.

As part of its engagements, MWC also visited the dormitory of the affected workers, and met with over 300 workers to hear their concerns and offer them assurance and assistance.

Following the visit, Lim said that MWC will assist affected workers to pursue their salary claims through the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM).

"While their claims are being worked out, MWC will continue to take care of the migrant workers' more immediate needs and help them through this difficult period," the director added.

In reminding employers that full and timely payment of salaries is both a responsibility and obligation, MWC also urged migrant workers who are owed salaries or facing workplace issues to seek help early.

"No worker should face these problems alone, and MWC will stand by those who come forward so that they can receive the support and guidance they need," Lim said.

Migrant workers who require assistance can call MWC's 24-hour helpline at 6536 2692.

What happened

More than 100 migrant workers, mostly from Bangladesh and India, turned up at the service centre along Bendemeer Road at 9am on Monday to seek assistance over alleged unpaid wages.

Workers said KPA Engineering had purportedly shut down four days ago, and they haven't been allegedly paid salaries for some time.

At least one worker told the media that he was owed about $4,000.

They were later led into the building to meet with TADM's representatives.

Speaking to the media later, TADM's general manager Ng Hwei Min said its immediate priority is to assist the affected workers.

She added that MOM is investigating the companies for any breaches of the employment law, and necessary and appropriate enforcement action will be taken against those found to have breached the law.

KPA Engineering is listed as having two directors, both foreigners with registered addresses in Hillview, including a Singapore permanent resident.

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