Forgot to pay or 'ran away'? Restaurant says 3 diners left without paying $270 bill

Was it a genuine mistake or a case of dine and dash?

A CCTV video posted to Instagram account Sgfollowsall on Monday (Oct 9) showed two women and a man dining at Stage, a restaurant located at Prinsep Street. They allegedly left without paying.

Claiming that the trio "ran away", the contributor, an employee at Stage, stated in the caption that the group had visited the restaurant last Saturday at about 9pm and left at 1am without settling their bill.

The staff member wrote: "If they follow Sgfollowsall, they can see this and come [and] pay."

In the receipt shared with Sgfollowsall, the group ordered four dishes along with nine alcohol drinks which amounted to $269.50

When contacted, a Stage employee who did not wish to be identified told AsiaOne they did not make a police report following the incident as felt it "will be troublesome" to do so.

At the time of writing, the Stage employee told AsiaOne that they have yet to be contacted by the involved parties.

"If the diners do not come forward to settle the bill, the owner will have to bear the cost," the employee added.

Earlier this year, two men, aged 20 and 23, were arrested for allegedly leaving without paying at five restaurants, racking up over $2,000 in unpaid bills.

The men had informed restaurant staff that payment would be made or pretended to make payment using a defunct bank card whose transactions were declined, The Straits Times reported.

Those found guilty of conspiring to cheat face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Waitress saddled with $245 bill after couple leaves without paying

Last month, a Steamboat and Seafood Restaurant employee was saddled with a $245 bill after a couple left without paying.

Chen told Shin Min Daily News that as a result of the incident, she had no choice but to foot the bill first.

"My monthly salary is only $1,800. The money is not a small amount for me. I hope they can come back and repay it as soon as possible," said Chen at the time.

Chen stated that to prevent such mistakes from happening in the future, she would ensure that diners settle their bill first before she moves on to do anything else.

ALSO READ: Forgot to pay? Party of 16 'runs out' on $1,200 bill from Woodlands restaurant

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com