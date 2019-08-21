Former 1980s actresses Chen Bifeng, Ye Sumei pay last respects to late veteran actor Bai Yan

Chen and Ye were seen at Bai's wake on Aug 19. Right: Bai Yan, his wife Ye Qing and his goddaughters Chen Bifeng and Ye Sumei, in a photo taken in 2009.
PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao, Shin Min Daily News
Lim Ruey Yan
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Leading 1980s television actresses Chen Bifeng, Zeng Huifen and Ye Sumei were among the artists who paid their last respects to veteran local actor Bai Yan, who died early on Monday (Aug 19).

The trio had all been goddaughters to Bai, who died months after celebrating his 100th birthday in May.

Bai's granddaughter Jenny told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that former actress Zeng turned up at the wake on Monday afternoon. Best known for her role in Samsui Women (1986), Zeng is now based in the United States but was back for a visit.

Showing up at the wake at the Singapore Casket on Monday too were Chen and Ye, as well as veteran actors Zhou Quanxi and Zhang Jinhua.

Chen had starred in Flying Fish (1983), Happy Trio (1986) and On The Fringe (1988), while Ye is known for playing sworn sisters with Zheng Wanling in Two Different Lives (1989).

Chen said she was most impressed by Bai's enthusiasm in show business.

"After he left the TV station in the 1990s, he still performed at old folk's homes with programmes involving magic, songs and dance," Chen, who is now teaching Chinese and drama classes in schools on a freelance basis, told Wanbao.

Veteran local actor Bai Yan died on Aug 19, 2019. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO

Veteran actress Zhang, 82, who played Bai's wife in Five Foot Way (1987) and We Are Family (1988), said she felt no pressure working with him as he was friendly and humorous.

Also spotted at Bai's wake on Monday were actor Chen Shucheng and his wife, former actress Huang Peiru, as well as actress Xiang Yun and her husband Edmund Chen.

Actresses Zoe Tay, Hong Huifang and Chen Xiuhuan were seen at the wake on Tuesday morning.

Tay said she first worked with Bai in her very first TV serial My Fair Ladies after winning the inaugural Star Search in 1988. She also recalled the last serial they worked on together, Ride The Waves (1993), where he played her father-in-law.

She said that as a new actress at that time, she was convinced by his performance on set. She said that Bai could recite a few pages of his lines from beginning to end without stopping, and he could express the roles' emotions very vividly.

Actresses (from left) Zoe Tay, Hong Huifang and Chen Xiuhuan were seen at the wake on Tuesday (Aug 20). PHOTOS: LIANHE WANBAO

Bai leaves behind three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In a tribute to Bai posted on Facebook on Monday, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Education Chee Hong Tat wrote: "Saddened by the passing of our veteran actor, Bai Yan. He was 100 years old when he passed on this morning.

A photo of Bai Yan taken in 2018. PHOTO: JENNY

"Uncle Bai Yan joined the television industry in 1985 and have acted in many memorable shows such as We Are Family, Son Of Pulau Tekong, Five Foot Way and Pretty Faces.

"Many of us grew up watching him on screens, and even till today he remains a household name. Uncle Bai Yan was well-loved by many Singaporeans and fellow artistes, he will be deeply missed."

Bai Yan's funeral will be held on Friday morning.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

