Former national striker Quah Kim Song to marry Workers' Party chair Sylvia Lim in January

The church bells will ring for two familiar faces in Singapore come 2025.

Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim and former national striker Quah Kim Song will tie the knot in January.

Lim, a Catholic, told CNA that the ceremony "will take place in (a) church, in the presence of family members".

In an interview with AsiaOne, Quah, also a Catholic, shared that their marriage will be solemnised at the St Mary of the Angels in Bukit Batok. Lim was a member and cantor in that church's choir, according to the Catholic News in 2014.



"We have been together for 12 years.



"It has been blissful, blessed and wonderful, (so) we decided to tie the knot and journey together all the way", said Quah.

The couple reportedly met at a WP variety show in January 2013. Since then, Quah, 72, has often been featured in Lim's Instagram posts.

Quah is a widower, and Lim has never been married.

The former national striker was known for his agility and scoring prowess which earned him nicknames such as "mercurial", "quicksilver" and "speed demon". He famously scored two goals in the 1977 Malaysia Cup final to bring home the trophy after 12 years.

Lim, 59, has been the WP's chair since 2003.

She has been a member of parliament for Aljunied GRC since 2011 when the WP became the first opposition party to win a Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

ALSO READ: 'I feel very blessed': Joe Chen and husband hold Langkawi wedding with Ming Dao, Joe Cheng in attendance

editor@asiaone.com