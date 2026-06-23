Ex-PropertyLimBrothers' Grayce Tan joins OrangeTee, makes social media comeback

Former PropertyLimBrothers' (PLB) Grayce Tan has joined real estate agency OrangeTee & Tie, according to records on the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA).

Tan, who was previously the vice-president of strategy at PLB, registered with CEA under OrangeTee & Tie last Saturday (June 20).

She was allegedly involved in an extra-marital affair with PLB chief executive officer Melvin Lim, which came to light in January this year, after which she became relatively inactive on social media.

However, Tan started uploading videos to her Instagram page for real estate content, Homes with Grayce, since June 12. Prior to that, the last video she posted was on Dec 23, 2025.

Her recent videos are clips of from her YouTube account, which appears to have been created on June 10.

According to the channel's description, her channel aims to explain decisions made regarding real estate advice, delving into real estate investments in Singapore with "rigorous analysis".

"Because real estate isn't just a home - it is the most powerful vehicle most Singaporeans will ever have to build real wealth and accumulate lasting equity," she wrote.

Whistle-blowing channel

Videos of Tan and Lim's alleged affair had circulated on social media platforms earlier this year, purportedly recorded from an office unit.

Following the incident, Lim and Tan resigned from the real estate agency while vice-president of operations Marc Chan was appointed as interim chief executive officer.

Meanwhile, over 100 property agents left real estate agency KW Singapore following Lim's resignation from both his roles at the agency and PLB, The Straits Times reported.

Lim is the founder of KW Singapore.

PLB later launched a whistle-blowing channel for property agents and other employees to raise their concerns anonymously, according to PLB co-founder Adrian Lim in March.

AsiaOne has contacted OrangeTee & Tie and Tan for more information.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com