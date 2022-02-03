Fortune Cat boy and God of Fortune house have something in common. Huat is it?

What does a Fortune Cat boy and a God of Fortune have in common?

They met each other this Chinese New Year to give everyone on social media 'double the huat'.

In a TikTok video on Wednesday (Feb 2), Winston Tay showed his son — wearing a fortune cat costume — strolling into a landed property that had a massive God of Fortune statue standing on its balcony.

"CNY Day 1 visiting. You may have seen this before," he teased in the caption.

https://www.tiktok.com/@wordsofwinston/video/7059671596146986241?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id7035792060636988929

If that house looks familiar to you, it recently grabbed eyeballs with its gigantic festive decoration.

Similarly, Tay's son, who picked an unusual 'traditional costume' to wear for his school's Chinese New Year Eve celebrations, also made waves online.

So when these two viral stars 'collided' in the same video, the internet was abuzz with netizens guessing if the boy lives in the house.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Wordsofwinston

In another TikTok video on the same day, Tay clarified that he and his son are relatives of the owner with the "extra huat" house.

"We're just CNY visiting. We stay in HDB [flat]," he said.

Answering questions from curious netizens, the man also revealed that the gold-painted statue is a spare prop from a design company.

The massive God of Fortune is "made of polyfoam and weighs about 200kg," he said, adding that it is "safe and secure".

As for us, we're chuffed that the boy looked like he enjoyed himself this Chinese New Year.

https://www.tiktok.com/@wordsofwinston/video/7059948336886942977?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id7035792060636988929

chingshijie@asiaone.com